Centre County PSU students integral to PA voting

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Centre County, thousands of Penn State students make up a key part of the electorate in Tuesday night’s election.

The Bryce Jordan Center was established as a new voting location established to help space students out during the pandemic. A constant flow of students as well as first-time voters have reportedly turned out to vote.

The student vote could play a large factor in Centre County since students ballots cast count for the state of Pennsylvania and Centre County is where students spend most of their time during the year.