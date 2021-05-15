Cameron County precincts move polling place for primary election

Vote stickers are seen at a satellite election office at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cameron County has issued an emergency change of polling places for East Shippen Township and Portage Township for the primary election May 18.

The new polling location for East Shippen Township and Portage Township will be at the Cameron County Ambulance Service Building, located on 299 East 2nd St. in Emporium.

This change in polling locations is for this election only.