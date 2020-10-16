By The Numbers: Registration, mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar joined the PA Director of Homeland Security, Marcus Brown on a news conference call Friday and gave updated numbers on voter registration and mail-in ballots in the state.
Remember, the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, October 19, 2020.
Total voter registration
Breakdowns by party and independents
- Dem = 4,199,412
- Rep = 3,494,255
- No Aff = 890,756
- Other = 398,765
- Total = 8,983,188
Total approved mail-in and absentee applications statewide
Breakdowns by party and independents
- Dem = 1,755,940
- Rep = 672,381
- Other = 299,946
- Total = 2,728,267
Total number and percentage of ballots in the process of being mailed
- Total approved apps = 2,728,267
- Ballots confirmed for mailing = 2,668,880
- Returned Ballots = 683,123 (approx. 26%)
Total number of mail/absentee ballots returned
Break down by party and independents
- Returned Dem = 510,435
- Returned Rep = 116,135
- Returned Other = 56,562
- Total returned = 683,132
Number of ballots returned in person: 33,958