By The Numbers: Registration, mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf’s top election official said Friday, Aug. 14, that the administration had to take action after receiving a blunt warning from the U.S. Postal Service that it may be unable to deliver some mail-in ballots in the November presidential election by the deadline in state law. That warning precipitated Thursday night’s filing in the state Supreme Court asking for an order to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the Nov. 3 election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar joined the PA Director of Homeland Security, Marcus Brown on a news conference call Friday and gave updated numbers on voter registration and mail-in ballots in the state.

Remember, the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, October 19, 2020.

Total voter registration

Breakdowns by party and independents

  • Dem = 4,199,412
  • Rep = 3,494,255
  • No Aff  = 890,756
  • Other = 398,765
  • Total = 8,983,188

Total approved mail-in and absentee applications statewide

Breakdowns by party and independents

  • Dem = 1,755,940
  • Rep = 672,381
  • Other = 299,946
  • Total = 2,728,267

Total number and percentage of ballots in the process of being mailed

  • Total approved apps = 2,728,267
  • Ballots confirmed for mailing = 2,668,880
  • Returned Ballots = 683,123 (approx. 26%)

Total number of mail/absentee ballots returned

Break down by party and independents

  • Returned Dem = 510,435
  • Returned Rep = 116,135
  • Returned Other = 56,562
  • Total returned = 683,132

Number of ballots returned in person: 33,958

