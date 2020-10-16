By The Numbers: Registration, mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf’s top election official said Friday, Aug. 14, that the administration had to take action after receiving a blunt warning from the U.S. Postal Service that it may be unable to deliver some mail-in ballots in the November presidential election by the deadline in state law. That warning precipitated Thursday night’s filing in the state Supreme Court asking for an order to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the Nov. 3 election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar joined the PA Director of Homeland Security, Marcus Brown on a news conference call Friday and gave updated numbers on voter registration and mail-in ballots in the state.

Remember, the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, October 19, 2020.

Total voter registration

Breakdowns by party and independents

Dem = 4,199,412

Rep = 3,494,255

No Aff = 890,756

Other = 398,765

Total = 8,983,188

Total approved mail-in and absentee applications statewide

Breakdowns by party and independents

Dem = 1,755,940

Rep = 672,381

Other = 299,946

Total = 2,728,267

Total number and percentage of ballots in the process of being mailed

Total approved apps = 2,728,267

Ballots confirmed for mailing = 2,668,880

Returned Ballots = 683,123 (approx. 26%)

Total number of mail/absentee ballots returned

Break down by party and independents

Returned Dem = 510,435

Returned Rep = 116,135

Returned Other = 56,562

Total returned = 683,132

Number of ballots returned in person: 33,958