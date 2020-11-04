Biden wins Illinois in US election

SCRANTON, PA – NOVEMBER 03: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wears a “Scranton For Biden” face mask as he visits his childhood home on November 03, 2020 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. As polls open on Election Day, nearly 100 million Americans have already cast their ballots through early voting and mail-in voting. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — Joe Biden has won the state of Illinois for the 2020 presidential election.

As a result, Biden wins 20 electoral college points. Check for updated results here.

