WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden will address the election results Wednesday afternoon, even as it remains too early for The Associated Press to call the presidential race.

The Democratic presidential candidate will issue a televised address in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s been watching the returns come in with family from his home there.

At 2:16 p.m. EST, AP declared Biden the winner of Wisconsin, giving him 248 Electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 214.