WTAJ is currently accepting intern applications for the 2021 fall semester. Students in college can apply for internships in News, Weather, Sales, Engineering/IT and Marketing/Production.

Internships are unpaid and will vary from full-time and part-time positions.

If you are interested in applying, please fill out the application form and email it back to Business Coordinator, Kylei Sell at KSell@wtajtv.com.

The deadline to enter for fall consideration is: ________________