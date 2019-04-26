Keeping kids safe at the pool

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The CDC says drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children aged 1 to 4.

Today, our Charlotte Ames takes a look at what you can do to keep your kids safe.

You can find babies in the pool at the Blair Regional YMCA in Hollidaysburg. Children start to learn basic safety and swim skills before they’re able to take their first step.

“The kids have so much fun swimming and it gives me peace of mind to know that they’re learning water safety and they’re learning to swim at such a young age,” said mother Jessica Boyer.

Jessica Boyer is at the YMCA with her baby daughter, Ava for her son, Colton’s swimming lesson. He’s now 3 years old, but he took his first parent and child swim class with his mom when he was 10 months old.

“We encourage kids to be starting to get into water and into the pools as early as possible,” said Emma Hammaker, Lifeguard and Swim Instructor at the YMCA.

Classes with parents can start when kids are about 6 months old.

All of the children wear power paks to keep them buoyant.

The youngest ones learn safety skills like floating on their backs, how to blow bubbles in the water and basic kicks to be able to move through the water.

“It usually takes them a little time to get used to the water, but most kids, once they pick up those basic skills, are going to be moving around the water even in a couple weeks, depending on the kid,” said Hammaker.

She says Colton’s been able to swim on his own since he was 2. Hammaker says his classmate, Paxton’s abilities, are also impressive.

“He’s only 2 years old, but you would think when he’s moving in the water that he’s much older,” said Boyer. “We say that he looks like just a little fish.”



Teaching children how to swim is one of the top safety steps for keeping them safe around water.

Other tips include never leaving a child unattended in or near water, teaching children to stay away from drains, installing proper barriers, covers, and alarms on and around pools and spas, and knowing how to perform CPR.

Soon baby Ava will also be taking to the water.

“Ava is 9 months old next week and she’s going to start the Mommy and Me next month, so she’s comfortable in the pool this summer when I have the other two at the pool,” said Boyer.