Former PSU athlete inspires kids to play basketball

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Penn State basketball player is inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Dan McKenna runs Hoop Stars. It’s a program based out of Centre County that teaches kids basic basketball skills.

“That’s what it’s all about,” McKenna said. “You just want to have kids get the bug right now.”

Hoop Stars started with just one class. McKenna told us he’s now running 12 a week with close to 70 kids coming through.

“I’ve had parents tell me their kids won’t stop,” McKenna explained. “They’re shooting and they’re bringing me basketballs from their house. One mom told me that her daughter goes home and does the drills that we do here. Those are the stories that I love to hear.”

Through the fun and games, McKenna is passing along his love for the sport.

“If they go to play when they get into school age they have a little fundamental knowledge which will help them succeed at the next level,” McKenna said.

