Fitness class uses hula hoops to workout

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The hula hoop is swinging back into action in a very unique way.

Dawn Georgevich is the instructor of the hula hoop fitness class in Johnstown. She first started hooping a couple years ago while vacationing in Florida.

“I’ve been told by people it’s kind of off the wall and it is a little off the wall, but it’s fun,” Georgevich said. “When we put these hoops on we laugh and it just makes us happy and it makes that hour go so fast.”

It’s a multi-level class. It doesn’t even matter if you’ve never been great at hula hooping, all you need is an open mind.

“Those hoops that you used when you were a kid were too small and they’re too light,” Georgevich explained. “So we can put these hoops on and I’ve been able to get everybody hooping that comes to class. They’re always very surprised.”

During the class you exercise your entire body and burn about 420 calories every hour.

“It’s great for focus,” Georgevich said. “It’s great for your balance and it’s super for toning your body.”

Classes are every Tuesday and Thursday at the West Hills Recreation Center in Johnstown from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. It costs $5 for residents and $6 for non-residents. Drop-ins are welcome.