WTAJ Originals: Wheels and Wings Preview

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 15th annual Wheels and Wings festival kicks off in Ebensburg Thursday.

Community Development Director, Danea Koss, says there’s plenty for people to do at the event.

“We hold a car, truck and motorcycle show. We have a wing-off competition with several local area vendors.”

Koss says the show only has a limited number of spots.

“We can have up to 250 vehicles registered for that, so we would encourage everybody to get here early so that they can get a spot.”

The event will also have live music and shops and restaurants will be open late. With so much happening at the festival, Koss says it’s all about the unique experience.

“I would just encourage everybody to have a good time in Ebensburg with us, just kind of walk around town and see all the shops and restaurants. Enjoy seeing the cars in the car show, the trucks and the motorcycles.”

Wheels and Wings kicks off Thursday at 4:30 p.m.