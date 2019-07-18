WTAJ Originals: Staying Cool in the Pool

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Welch Community Pool in State College is a popular destination during the hot summer days.

Plenty of people will be flocking to the pool with a heatwave coming this weekend. While getting in the pool is vital to staying cool, Centre Region Parks & Recreation Lifeguard Jack Clark says staying hydrated and wearing plenty of sunscreen is should be a priority while swimming.

“Make sure you definitely bring enough water, hydration is very key and we emphasis it here,” said Clark. “We advise sunscreen, anytime you’re here, but really any time after noon and before 4, that’s when the sun really hits down here.” Jack Clark, Centre Region Parks & Recreation Lifeguard

Swim as much as you need to stay cool, but don’t forget to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen often!