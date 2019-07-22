WTAJ Originals: Serial burglar arrested again over the weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona resident Christopher Anderson was arrested on Sunday, July 21 after a night of break-ins.

According to police, Anderson was caught rummaging through a vehicle by its owner. When she yelled at him, he ran away.

Within hours after the first incident, police received a second phone call regarding a burglary in the same neighborhood.

Anderson’s license plate was written down and given to police. He was later arrested and admitted to taking some expensive hardware equipment.

Police still have several tools taken from Anderson’s possession that they believe to be stolen. They are asking the public to call in if they believe to have had any tools stolen recently.