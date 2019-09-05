WTAJ Originals: Sensory Trail at Osceola Mills Elementary helping reinforce active learning

OSCEOLA MILLS, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Days at school can get monotonous for kids, especially if they have limited time outside of the classroom.

But at Osceola Mills Elementary, a sensory trail is helping improving student morale and attentiveness. All this thanks to their emotional support teacher, Jodi Oppel.

“I implemented the sensory floor, I use it a lot with my kids as a reward time, but also the regular ed. teachers use it as a way to get some extra energy out, or even allow the kids a reward to jump through the hall way on their way to specials or what have you.” Jodi Oppel, Emotional Support Teacher, Osceola Mills Elementary

With a variety of activities waxed into the floor by school janitors, students have a chance to get their energy out, all while doing fun, interactive exercises. Fourth grade teacher Brandon McCliment says it’s a way for students let loose for a but.