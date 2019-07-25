WTAJ Originals: Police warn locals about an increase in unlicensed solicitors

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Johnstown have been receiving reports of people going door to door around the Conemaugh Township area looking to sell items and asking for odd jobs.

Police say that these individuals have not requested permits from the department and therefore may pose a safety risk to residents in the area.

If you happen to receive an unlicensed solicitor at your door, officials are asking that you report the incident to the police.

It is a requirement for all solicitors in Cambria County to have a permit and valid photo I.D.

