WTAJ Originals: Officials will investigate inmate’s attempt to escape county jail

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say they will be closely looking into the situation involving an inmate who attempted suicide after trying to escape late Monday night.

The inmate, who took a corrections officer hostage as an attempt to coerce other guards into letting him leave the jail, cut his wrists once his attempts to escape failed.

County Commissioner John Sobel says that once the entire prison board is back together, they will discuss the incident in detail as well as every possible solution that is needed to prevent this type of situation from happening again.