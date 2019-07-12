WTAJ Originals: Local Artist using antiques to build Robots

STATE COLLEGE, PA. (WTAJ) — Every year the Central Pennsylvania Festival brings in thousands of people and hundreds of artists across the United States. People from Georgia to New York, Texas to Indiana.

But there are local artists here as well. And this particular artist has a unique style and eye for art. Dan Baxter of State College makes robots.

Yeah, that’s right. Robots! Dan is the creator of Baxterbots, using old antiques that he collects from a variety of places.

The robots catch the eyes of festival goers. People can’t help but to stop and stare at the robots.

The Festival of the Arts will continue through this Sunday. Be sure to go and check out the robots!