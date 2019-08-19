WTAJ Originals: Kersey man’s corn field under attack

ELK COUNTY, Kersey, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pierre Pontzer’s of Pontzer Farm has noticed a string of incidents related to the damage of his corn crops.

According to the Ridgeway Police, an unknown driver drove through the field and fled in an unknown direction, causing $150 worth of damage.

But Pontzer says it’s not so much the damage as the act itself that gets to him.

Pontzer grows corn specifically feeds his cows, and since harvest season is almost over, the loss of crops mean the cows suffer more than anything.