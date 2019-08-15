WTAJ Originals: Josh Gallagher, other local stars helping with YMCA Concert

PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Josh Gallagher will be the headliner for a concert being held in Philipsburg next weekend to benefit YMCA Anti-Hunger programs such as the Backpack Program, the Summer Lunch Program and the Travelin Table.

YMCA Director Mel Curtis says making people aware of the Anti-Hunger issue is an important aspect of the concert.

“Educating the public on what hunger is all about because a lot of people have a hard time believing in today’s world that there is a hunger problem, when in fact there is, and it’s huge in the area we deal with.” Mel Curtis, Director, Moshannon YMCA

While emphasis will be placed on concert tickets benefiting those programs at the YMCA, there will be activities available for kids, all sponsored by a local pro athlete.

“The opposite end of the football field is a kids zone, where we’ll have inflatable games that kids can go back there and play for free, and we’ve had that all sponsored by Matt Adams, who plays for the Washington Nationals and has grown up here in Philipsburg,” Mel added.

But he isn’t the only pro athlete helping out with the concert.

“The other part we’re doing this year is John Condo, formerly played for the Oakland raiders, he is paying for tickets for children with cancer, going through cancer, dealing with remission, and also for wounded warriors and disabled American veterans.”