WTAJ Originals: Cove Cause for Cancer helping local patients

Cove Cause for Cancer started in November of 2018. In less than six months, the group has raised nearly $10,000 for cancer treatments for patients in Blair and Bedford Counties.

“We are overwhelmed with the community support that we’ve received,” Travis Russell, President of Cove Cause for Cancer, said.

Russell, along with other founding members, including Tim Guyer and Karen Claire, is working towards finding a cure in memory of a loved one.

“A lot of us are all doing it because we’ve lost someone to cancer or have someone going through what’s called a cancer journey,” he said.

The group plans to donate the money to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and the Bob Perks Fund, but Russell said they don’t just help local patients financially.

“When we find out that someone has cancer, we’re sending out notes, just letting them know that we’re thinking of them and that we’ve heard that they have cancer, just kind of making connections and letting people know that there’s someone out there that cares about them.”

There’s a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, March 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Morrison’s Cove Memorial Park. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Russell added any donations are appreciated.

For more information, you can visit the group’s Facebook page.