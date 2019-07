ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona mom is partnering up with the Logan Township Youth Baseball Association to put on an adult softball tournament this Saturday, July 13, to raise funds and collect food for the McClellan family.

The tournament starts at noon and will be held at the Logan Township Youth Baseball Field. Players will donate $10 and a canned good.

Those who can’t play the game but still want to donate are encouraged to drop off cash, canned food or both at the field on Saturday.