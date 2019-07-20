WTAJ Originals: Aerobatics more than a hobby

CENTRE HALL, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Flying can be free, exciting, or scary for people. But for Lumberville native Earle Andrews, flying planes is something he loves.

“I got involved with aerobatics just because I love the freedom of flying three dimensions, not just from A to B, but you’re flying up and down and left and right. “ -Earle Andrews, Lumberville, Pa native

Earle is competing in the State College International Miniature Aerobatics Club (IMAC) Challenges competing against several other people across the Northeast and the country. It’s a competition where pilots are graded by how accurate their manoeuvres with model airplanes are.

“Each pilot must fly a specified routine twice in succession in order to score, then he does the whole thing three times over the weekend, so that each pilot gets to fly their particular routine six times”. – Al Jones, President, State College Radio Club

The event is hosted by the State College Radio Club and goes on this Saturday and Sunday at the Centre Airpark in Centre Hall. The event is free and open to the public.