WTAJ Originals: A historic place for everybody

It may just look like a spacious lawn in front of a lovely old stone house, but that’s before you know the story of this ten-acre property.

“It dates back to the 1700s when it was actually the Smith farm. President Washington’s troops camped here and drilled here during the whiskey rebellion.” -Sarah Pratt, Property Manager

Located behind the Elks Golf Course in Bedford, this past January, Rock Spring Lodge opened to the public for short term rentals.

“We’ve always golfed on the Elk Golf Course, my husband and I, and he’s always been in love with this property and we saw it come up for sale and he just really loved it. My in-laws came up and looked at it and they fell in love with it too,” Pratt said.

She says renovating the 5,900 square foot house became a family project.

They’ve decorated it with appealing finds from around the area, many bought at consignment shops.

Rock Spring Lodge features four suites, each with their own bath, and fireplace. There’s a great room, for a gathering or for choosing from among a generous supply of books.

“I definitely think when you’re sitting here in this old stone home with the huge fireplace you’re surrounded by the history of Bedford and it’s a really neat experience.” -Sarah Pratt

Rock Spring Lodge has been hosting corporate events, girl’s weekends, and golf weekends.

She says the family is really excited about sharing the house with everyone.

