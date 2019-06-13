WTAJ Original: Local man with Meghan’s Law history arrested for assault

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — David Christy was arrested Monday for sexual misconduct with a minor under age 13, but that’s not his first time.

“Back in 1986 he was convicted of indecent assault of a child and he was placed on Meghan’s Law for 10 years. It was 2 separate charges in 1986 of indecent assault of a minor,” Sergeant Matthew Plummer said.

Fast forward three decades and Christy was off the sex offender registry when this most recent offense occurred back in August of 2018.

Police say Christy was very close to the victim and trusted to take care of him. The young boy would even call him “pappy and grandpa”.

WTAJ’s Darby Sparks takes a look at Christy in this WTAJ Original.

