JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — For WTAJ’s last episode on surviving life threatening situations, a woman recalls saving her sister-in-law from drowning during her brother’s 25th wedding anniversary.

During the celebratory family trip in Corolla, North Carolina in 1993, a rip tide formed and sucked her sister-in-law underneath while the family was swimming near shore.

McNamara was forced to rescue her, and talks about the horrors of the event.