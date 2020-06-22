Woman painting mural in Johnstown to honor veterans

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Stacie Krupa is a Johnstown native who now lives in Florida. She’s in charge of painting the mural you can see while riding past the Cambria County War Memorial on Route 56. The mural honors veterans.

“I’ve already drawn it out, it’s going to be an American eagle that’s flying and soaring across Johnstown with various local highlights to the area in the mural. We have UPJ represented in the mural and all that will come together in one big in your face Americana celebration,” said Krupa.

The mural is being sponsored by Pitt-Johnstown and a few other local sponsors. It celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Cambria County War Memorial and the 92nd anniversary of U.P.J.

Krupa’s father is a veterans and she says it’s one way she can give back.

“In order for me to have the ability to be free to create without limitations and that’s everything to me. My art is what I do, it’s my passion. If I didn’t have the military supporting that in a sense fighting for the freedoms I wouldn’t be able to do that. For me, going up high on a wall when I don’t like heights is nothing compared to what they sacrificed so I can do it for them,” said Krupa.

“My goal is July 4 so people can enjoy it obviously for the Fourth of July. You know this year we need a little bit extra of fun and excitement and I hope some creative beauty that I can bring to the area.”