Windber continues to honor veterans with dedication park

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Windber was one of many places where people celebrated veterans today.

The annual Veterans Day Parade started at the American Legion No. 137 and ended at the Veterans Plaza Park.

The park was built in the 1990s and Jim Turcato, a veteran and founder of the park, says it’s full of pieces honoring our veterans.

“Right here are all that were killed in action from Windber. All these people were from Windber in WWII, Civil War, Vietnam War. We also have prisoners of wars listed down here.”

The park has different objects representing each branch of the military.

“This is an M-60 tank. It was decommissioned and given to us from the government but it is loaned to us, we don’t own it.”

“They’re 105-Howitzers. We got them from down south and they were shipped up here for us for free. It was a truck driver that was coming back empty and he brought them back for us.”

“This anchor represents the Navy and the Coast Guard. We got this anchor down from the Chesapeake Bay. It’s an actual anchor that was on a ship.”

“This propeller we got from one of our members in the V.F.W., General Hart. He was an inspiration on getting this propeller for us.”

“All the bricks here are from people’s names from all wars. Anybody that served in the military could have their brick put here.”

Turcato says the park is never complete.

“We can go up now clear on to Main Street. We got permission to keep on moving.”

He adds that the park was built for days like today.

“We wanted to build a Veteran’s Park so whenever these events came about, that we could go and have our ceremonies at a special place.”

The park is located right off of Route 56 and Turcato encourages people to come to see what the plaza has to offer.