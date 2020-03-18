West Hills Community Church in Johnstown introduces a new interactive streaming platform for their services

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — There is a lot of confusion surrounding churches, with many closed because of the coronavirus. At West Hills Community Church in Johnstown, they are doing things differently by offering a new interactive streaming service.

“It offers people the opportunity to watch the service but also interact with our staff. There will be all four of our staff members that will be hosting sites and they’ll be able to come on and talk to us,” says David Streets, Pastor at West Hills Community Church.

Not only are you able to talk 1-on-1 with staff, but also other members of the congregation.

“One of the biggest fears for people during these times is to feel like they’re isolated, that they’re alone, so whenever you watch a feed for yourself you may feel like you’re the only one watching it..but when you’re in a platform with other people that are commenting and talking, you get to talk to the people that you see every Sunday and get to see how they’re doing and you also feel like you’re not alone because you’re watching it with people,” says Jeremy Ferguson, Worship Director at West Hills Community Church.

Streets says it could also be a great way to bring in new folks in the future.

“I think it might be a good, non-threatening way for a person may be not going to the church the first time. Hopefully, some of those people who watch at home that live in the area would say I want to go to the church in person and see what it’s about because I like what I’ve seen so far.”

With lots of uncertainty surrounding the next few weeks, Streets wants the church to remain assured.

“We just want people to have a sense of calmness, an anchor and hope…it’s rocky times but we feel good about the Lord and he is going to take care of us.”

The streaming service can be found on their website by clicking here.

The church is also hosting a worship night Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. which will be available for streaming.