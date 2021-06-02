Way Fruit Farm to host “Art in the Orchard” showcasing local artists, vendors

PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County farm will be hosting an event next month that will showcase local artists and vendors, in lieu of the cancellations to both the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and People’s Choice Festival.

Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda is planning an “Art in the Orchard” event, where artists and vendors will showcase their work and wear in their Apple Orchards.

The event is scheduled for July 8-10. On Thursday, July 8, the hours of the event will be from 12 p.m. through 7 p.m., and on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Co-owner of the farm, Jason Coopey, says the event has already secured 40 vendors, and artists who typically showcase their work in the People’s Choice Festival and Arts Fest.

“We’re going to try to at least give the artists somewhere to sell some of their wear, they’ve been off for multiple years now and we just felt that we could do it safely but still have them get out and be able to sell their wears and for everyone to have fun,” Coopey said.

“We literally are going to set up, not all of the artists, some are a little bit different and need to be different but for the most part most of our artists are going to be set up in, amongst the trees.”

Coopey adds that the farm is still looking for vendors and artists for the event. To find more information on how to take part in the event, visit the Way Fruit Farm website or Facebook page.