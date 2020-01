PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Groundhog Day brings in tons of people from all over the world to see the world famous Punxsutawney Phil.

With Groundhog Day a few days away, our Devin Jackson took a visit to downtown Punxsutawney to ask some trivia day questions to a few visitors who are in town for the event.

Check out the video above for more.