JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The company Vethos and the Bedford and Cambria County Chamber of Commerce are helping to bring local businesses together during a time of need.

“It seems foreign there’s no precedence for this. There’s no book to pull off the shelf or something to go back and say what do we do, how do we navigate through this,” says Corey Christman, Founder and CEO of Vethos.

Vethos is a company that helps businesses and organizations hire the best people by using behavioral analytics.

With business slowing down for him and his company, he’s teamed up with two chamber of commerce’s to help local businesses by hosting free weekly Zoom calls where business owners can come together.

“It’s a great opportunity to get together with other business people, talk things through you know what concerns you have, what ideas do they have that are working well that might work well for your company or your organization. It’s just nice to have people to bounce things off of,” says Amy Bradley, President and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce.

They’ve been hosting these meetings through the video platform Zoom for the past five weeks and so far, they’ve been a hit.

“Business leaders have said it’s great just to get together and to socialize with leaders, people that they haven’t worked with before. As long as there’s a need, I’ll keep doing it,” says Christman.

Bradley says they’ve been hit hard because of COVID-19, but that it’s nothing new for Johnstown and the surrounding areas.

“I think we’re resiliant, we’ve faced challenges in this area before so I think we know how to do this. That’s the sense I get from our businesses that we’re determined to come back be stronger than ever.”

The meetings are free and held each Thursday and you can find out how to join them by emailing Christman at corey@myvethos.com.