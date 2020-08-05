Unused softball field turns into “in memory of” dog park

RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local borough decided to turn an old softball field that hasn’t been used in years into something the community can use daily.

Sandy Beach Park in Ridgway is now home to a spot where our furry friends can enjoy the open field.

“The dog park idea had been submitted and recognized through the board as a decision to convert this into what we see today, as Lucy’s Dog Park,” said Michelle Bogacki, Board Member of the Sandy Beach Recreation

Lucy”s Dog Park is named after the memory of Bogacki’s own dog that passed away.

The dog park features a mini obstacle course, and dugouts for the animals and their owners to enjoy the shade.

Bogacki says it’s been a popular destination for the community since its grand opening Saturday.

“This has been overwhelmingly supportive, there’s been a lot of interest from day one,” Bogacki added.

“As you can see today, there are people utilizing it.”

One of the unique touches to the park is the dog mural that is near completion, that is being made by a local artist in the area.

“Jane Brindal was one of our first donors and made the recommendation that we submitted to local artists, and submit the designs,” Bogacki continued.

“It was awarded to Sandy Gerber, she’s on site still finishing, and it’s been in the works for over 30 days.”

On the inside of the dugout mural, a “in memory of” wall is displayed for those to honor their dogs who died.