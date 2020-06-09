University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown hosting virtual job fair for student

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — With colleges shut down across the country, many students have missed out on job fairs, but students at the University of Pittsburgh, including students at the branch campus in Johnstown, will be able to participate in a virtual job fair on Friday.

The job fair will work like Zoom, however, they’ll still be able to get one on ones with various companies.

“Students can sign up ahead of time for a particular employer to get a specific time slot with them. When the employer doesn’t have anybody in their time slot then that area is open just like at any other job fair,” says Sherri Rae, Director of Career Services at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

“A lot of students in this situation righ now weren’t really sure how to apply for jobs. With staffing at different companies, everybody else working from home they didn’t know what the best mechanism to apply or anything like that so we wanted to make sure that they knew what jobs were out there and available to them.”

Rae says a job fair like this might even be less daunting for some students who may be shy.

“Unlike walking into a room full of 120 employers this will be very targeted so students can really select the employers they want to talk to instead of feeling like they had to stop at 20 different booths.”

More than 70 employers have signed up for the job fair including two from our area.

Rae encourages students to take advantage and sign up before Thursday’s deadline.

“It’s also a chance for them to get connected with employers that maybe wouldn’t come to this region or wouldn’t have come to our job fair normally.”