Twin boys receive special birthday performance from Tyrone Marching Band

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The sound of the Tyrone Golden Eagle Marching Band is typically heard on Friday night football games.

But for two twin boys, they received a special performance, on their fifth birthday.

“My brother is a senior at Tyrone this year, and he knows some of the kids in band and his girlfriends brother is the head drummer,” said Ashley Kost, Mother of Owen and Nate.

“She had said to him that the boys really enjoy the band and that their birthday was coming up he asked his friends if they would come down to play for him.”

Twin brothers Nate and Owen are big fans of the Tyrone Marching Band — often showing up to their practices and halftime performances.

Owen even leads his dad and brother in marching lines of their own.

Jake Greene, one of the students who played for the twins, says it was a fun experience to be apart of.

“It was nice to get to play in front of kids who enjoyed what we do because a lot of people come to football games for football, not exactly marching band,” Greene said.

And their mother, Ashley, is thankful the marching band wanted to help celebrate the boys’ special day.

“The band guys are definitely Owen’s idols, it’s cool to see a bunch of teenagers wanting to do that for a little guy.”