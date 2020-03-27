Today in history: March 27

(WTAJ) — Today is Friday, March 27, the 87th day of 2020. There are 279 days left in the year.

Today in 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon sighted present-day Florida.

In 1933, Japan officially withdrew from the League of Nations.

On this day in 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake, the strongest on record in North America, and subsequently a tsunami that claimed 130 lives altogether.

In 2018, state lawmakers put forward the Timothy J. Piazza anti-hazing law to crack down on incidents across the commonwealth. A proposal which was unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee.