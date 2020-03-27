1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Lakemont Church of God Sunset West of Pleasant Gap

Today in history: March 27

WTAJ Plus
Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — Today is Friday, March 27, the 87th day of 2020. There are 279 days left in the year.

Today in 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon sighted present-day Florida.

In 1933, Japan officially withdrew from the League of Nations.

On this day in 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake, the strongest on record in North America, and subsequently a tsunami that claimed 130 lives altogether.

In 2018, state lawmakers put forward the Timothy J. Piazza anti-hazing law to crack down on incidents across the commonwealth. A proposal which was unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Our Live Schedule

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss