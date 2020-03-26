Today in history: March 26

(WTAJ) — Today is Thursday, March 26, the 86th day of 2020. There are 280 days left in the year.

On this day in 1945, during World War II, Iwo Jima was fully secured by U.S. forces following a final, desperate attack by Japanese soldiers.

In 1997, the bodies of 39 members of the Heaven’s Gate techno-religious cult who committed suicide were found inside a rented mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Today in 2014, Michael Edmonson appeared in a Bedford County courthouse on over 1,000 charges of rape and sexual assault. He was later found guilty and convicted of 96 charges.