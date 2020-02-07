Today in history: February 7

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A government agency goes under the microscope for wasting funds, and police in Huntingdon say they have no chance of heating up a cold case without the public’s help.

February 7, 2003: Pennsylvania’s former Auditor General Robert Casey, Jr. announces that the Department of Transportation will be audited for spending state funds on things like rubber ducks and brass business card holders.

Casey and former Governor Ed Rendell said they’d discovered PennDOT had spent around $250,000 on gifts, food, and clothing.

February 7, 2013: Police in Huntingdon say they are no closer to solving a four-year-old murder case then they were when it happened, and they say a culture of silence is to blame.

Police say they’ve been stonewalled whenever they try to find out more information on the cruel double-murder of Beatrice Daniels and Christine McWorther, which left Christine’s child motherless.

The double-murder has yet to be solved.