Today in history: February 6

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nationally, former President Bill Clinton is in the middle of his 21-day impeachment trial.

Locally, artists with “The Force” use it for good.

February 6, 1999: People around the nation are tuned into the news to hear Monica Lewinsky’s taped testimony played before the Senate during President Clinton’s impeachment trial.

President Clinton was acquitted on all charges.

February 6, 2010: HalloweenCostumes.com challenged national and local artists in our area to customize the Darth Vader helmet for a local charity.

Artists flocked to the project and came up with a wide variety of themes.