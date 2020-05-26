Tips for swimming safely this summer

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pools and lakes will be opening up soon, and with that WTAJ wants to remind people to stay safe in the water.

Over 3,500 people drown annually in the United States, half of those being children under age 14.

To help keep your kids safe this swimming season, WTAJ’s Darby Sparks spoke with Trooper Joseph Dunsmoore about some safety tips.

“Try and get children into the habit of asking for permission prior to going near the water,” said Dunsmoore, who warned that drowning events happen most often when the family is out having fun and not paying attention to a young one veering off towards water.

If you are at the pool, only swim in designated areas where a lifeguard is present, and if you’re at a lake or a river, be sure to have a friend accompany you.

“It’s not recommended that anybody swim alone,” said Dunsmoore, “should you experience some sort of medical issue or other issue while you’re in the water.”

If you are out boating for the day, it’s important that you and the kids strap on a life vest or other flotation device, even if you’re a good swimmer.

Having basic training in CPR is also critical when it comes to saving a life, and courses to get certified are offered by the American Red Cross.

Have fun this summer, stay safe, and enjoy the many parks and pools Central Pennsylvania has to offer.