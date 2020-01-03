Three former Tomahawks make return to Johnstown in first-ever College Classic

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — For the first time its 70-year history, the 1st Summit Area at the Cambria County War Memorial will play host to a Division One Men’s Hockey game.

The College Classic will feature Robert Morris and Ontario Tech on Saturday, January 4.

Not only will it be the first Division One game here, but three former Johnstown Tomahawks, now on Robert Morris, will be returning home.

Luke Lynch, Roman Kraemer and Cameron Hebert will be returning to Johnstown.

“I like to consider this place a second home to me, I love playing hockey here and I’m excited to be back,” says Kraemer.

He says the guys already know exactly where they will eat.

“Definitely excited to eat Scotts by Dam again, buffalo chicken tacos are the best in town.”

The Robert Moris team will also be active in the community, says head coach Derek Schooley.

“We’re having a firehouse tour, we’re having a coaches clinic, our three former Tomahawks are going to be on the ice with the elementary school.”

Derek Partsch, with the Johnstown Tomahawks, says the return of these three players is big for current Tomahawks.

“It’s important for our current team to see this is where we can go after we leave Johnstown after we leave the Tomahawks.”

Lynch says their time spent with the Tomahawks was a big boost for where they are now.

“Day to day grind of Junior Hockey really helped me prepare for college hockey. You know you start going to classes and everything, it gets to take a toll and Johnstown prepared me really well for that.”

He has a message for every Tomahawk fan.

“I just really want to thank everyone in Johnstown for our time here, we really enjoyed it and you made it an unbelievable place to play Junior Hockey and we’re really excited to see you guys out for the game.”

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or at the 1st Summit Arena’s box office.