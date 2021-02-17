THON sees increase in donations to online platform “Donor Drive” due to pandemic, virtual celebration

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The virtual THON celebration kicks off on Friday, a 46 hour dance marathon that raises money for children battling childhood cancer.

Along with changes being made to the virtual celebration, the organization also made fundraising changes.

Through their online donation source, “Donor Drive” the THON committee says they’ve been able to safely continue to raise money for the Four Diamonds Families

The fundraising director for THON says they had to limit the amount of fundraising activities due to the pandemic, but it hasn’t slowed down their efforts.

“We have our online fundraising platform and that is set up that any donations that are made through that platform via credit card are obviously collected automatically,” said Kate Colgan, Fundraising and Safety Director for THON.

“That really does prevent us from having to handle too much physical cash, check or coin.”

According to their website, THON has raised $523,588.64 since July 1, 2020.

THON will be accepting donations through noon on Sunday, February 21. To donate, visit their website.