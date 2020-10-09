THON adjusting annual 5K virtually, other events during pandemic

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — In August, THON announced all of their events would be held virtually, including their 46 hour dance marathon and THON 5K.

Now, organizers are adjusting how they do things during a pandemic riddled 2020.

“We met with who we needed to meet with and used it [pandemic] as a way to look at things from a different perspective and really see that in a new way so that we could set that up for future years,” said Shelby Speaker, Co-Captain of the THON 5K.

“You definitely need to think outside of the box in a situation like that,” added Sarah Stitzel, Co-Captain of the THON 5K.

This year’s THON 5K is being held virtually, with the theme being an “Around the World Challenge.”

Co-captains Shelby and Sarah says most aspects will remain the same despite the event going virtual this year.

“Runners are doing it at their own pace, and their own time, so instead of everyone coming to State College to run with the event, they’re just doing it on their own,” Shelby continued.

“We’re going to challenge the THON community to run 25,000 miles, which is the circumference of the globe,” added Sarah.

And they’re working with the State College community to ensure they spread THON’s mission and continue to raise money, despite the pandemic.

“The house director this year actually worked with local restaurants and places downtown in order to get coupons and things like that we could include in the runner’s boxes, so it was a great way to feel the support from the community and during these tough times when we don’t get to feel that in other ways,” Shelby continued.

For more information on how to donate or participate in the THON 5K, visit the THON website.