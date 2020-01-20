This week in history: January 20-26

(WTAJ) – For our second “Week in History” review, we see all the positive and negative developments that build a community over time.

January 20, 1995: City officials in Ebensburg start planning to make its downtown a historic district.

24 years later, in October of 2019, downtown Ebensburg is finally listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

January 21, 1998: Business is booming in Blair County. To complement local success, city planners start the development of the Blair County Convention Center and Blair County Ball Park.

Both remain staples in the community to this day.

January 22, 2009: Cambria County’s Kuchera Industries is raided by federal agents when it’s discovered the owners have stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from the government by failing to deliver on a product meant to save our soldiers from friendly fire.

January 23, 2012: Thousands across Pennsylvania are grief-stricken when Nittany Lion football coach Joe Paterno loses his battle to cancer.

He was the most successful football coach in NCAA history.

January 24, 2013: Former Altoona Police officer Duane Eichenlaub is found guilty for the aggravated assault of Earl Eshelman and trying to cover it up afterward.

Eshelman allegedly tried to break up a fight between Eichenlaub and another bar patron who groped Eichenlaub’s wife.

January 25, 2015: The office of former Centre County DA Stacy Parks Miller is raided by police after it’s found she was using unethical and improper conduct in her court cases.

January 26, 2017: Cambria County is at the height of its heroin epidemic, with 14 fatal overdoses in 26 days.

40 departments in the county are given Narcan to battle the epidemic.