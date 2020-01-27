This week in history: Jan 27 – Feb 2

(WTAJ) – Justice is a dish that’s best served cold. What happens when a crime goes unsolved, or a bitter dispute remains unresolved?

January 27, 1995: An Indiana woman’s body is discovered at a truck stop near Bristol, Virginia.

Her death is believed to be related to a string of killings that go back as early as 1985, all involving prostitutes that work truck stops along interstate I-70.

One of the victims of this alleged serial killer is 19-year-old Lamonica Cole, whose body was found near the gateway truckstop in Breezewood in 1987.

The killer has yet to be identified.

January 28, 1998: An activist group in Lock Haven claims workers at the Environmental Protection Agency are drinking on the job…The group, called “AIR,” based their claims on some empty Coors Light cans they found in the trash where the EPA crew works.

it’s one of two bones “AIR” had to pick with the agency. They were also against the EPA incinerating contaminated soil in the area, left by an old chemical factory.

January 29, 2004: Trash is piling up in the Dale Boro of Cambria County and it’s on purpose. The city decides to give trash collectors some time off to persuade residents to pay their trash bill.

City officials at the time said that 2/3 of the boro had unpaid bills totaling $16,000. Needless to say, the plan worked.

January 30, 2006: A wrongful death lawsuit in Cambria County ends with a hefty fine. The Laurel Crest nursing home must pay over $10,000 for giving a 70-year-old woman too much morphine, causing a fatal overdose.

County commissioners say they had expected a much worse penalty for the home and are pleasantly surprised by the fine.

January 31, 2007: Over 160 Redcross workers on strike in our area make the selfless decision to return to work, despite not reaching an agreement. The choice is made after Johnstown’s chapter was forced to cancel half of its blood drives in 24 hours.

Workers hit the picket line in the first place over health care benefits or lack thereof.

February 1, 2011: You’ve heard the saying “Don’t drink the tap water” But, officials in Blair County aren’t messing around when they ask 3,000 residents to avoid the tap when higher than normal nitrate levels are found in the water.

High nitrate levels mainly affect infants and pregnant women, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. County officials ended up using a backup system until the levels went back down.

February 2, 2012: The stereotype of women and driving is scientifically proven to be false when a British study finds that women are better at parking than men. The study concludes that women are better at finding spaces and parking between the lines.

The study was based on hidden cameras that were placed in parking lots. Its findings conflict with a similar study conducted in the u-s.

That’s it for today’s This Week in History

Tune in February 3rd for next week’s review.