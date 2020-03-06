This day in history: March 6

(AP) — Today is Friday, March 6 2020. There are 300 days left in the year according to the Gregorian Calendar.

On this day nationally, Walter Cronkite signed off for the last time as the anchorman of “CBS Evening News” in 1981.

Cronkite is one of the most famous figures in journalism, often cited as the “most trusted man in America” during the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Internationally, the artist Michaelangelo was born on this day in 1475 in Italy.

Michaelangelo is one of the most famous artists to come out of the Renaissance. He is known for his fresco work on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

Locally, an inmate who had escaped from SCI-Huntingdon was captured in Philadelphia in 2012.

Officials say that 49-year-old Kevin Small had been in prison for tax fraud when he forged his own release papers. He was on the run for about a month.