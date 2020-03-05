This day in history: March 5

(AP) — Today is Thursday, March 5, the 65th day of 2020. There are 301 days left in the year.

Nationally, the most notable thing that occurred today was the Boston Massacre.

On March 5, 1770, the Boston Massacre took place as British soldiers who’d been taunted by a crowd of colonists opened fire, killing five people.

Internationally, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin dies after three decades in power on March 5, 1953.

Locally, the life of Johnstown native Janice Livingston was remembered and honored. The paramedic was struck and killed by a coal truck on March 2, 2015. On March 5, family and fellow first responders came to the funeral home for a viewing while the US honor flag–which is flown for those who died while serving–travels to Johnstown.

Livingston is the first female paramedic to receive the flag.