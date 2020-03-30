This day in history: March 30

(WTAJ) — Today is Monday, March 30, the 90th day of 2020. There are 276 days left in the year.

Today in 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C. hotel by John W. Hinckley, Jr.

Also today in 1822, Florida became a United States territory.

On this day in 1909, the Queensboro Bridge, linking the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Queens, opened.

Locally on this day in 2013, Penn State started offering courses online for its faculty and others on what signs to look for in cases of child abuse, as well as how to report it.

The program was set up to prevent Sandusky-type scandals from happening in the future.