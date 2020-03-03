This day in history: March 3

(WTAJ) — On today’s day in history, some notable events occurred both nationally and locally.

Locally, a teacher at Windber Area Middle School was suspended from his position in 2005 on charges related to a fatal DUI crash.

Police say that Frank Blair, who also worked as an assistant football coach, had a blood alcohol level more than twice the limit the night of the crash that killed Erica Jo Boni of Johnstown.

Nationally, Florida became state number 27 in the year 1843.

The Star Spangled Banner was declared to be our national anthem on this day in 1931, signed in by president Herbert Hoover.

Lastly, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police in 1991. The act was caught on video and released to the public.