This day in history: March 25

(WTAJ) — Today is Wednesday, March 25, the 85th day of 2020. There are 281 days left in the year.

On this day in 1634, English colonists sent by Lord Baltimore arrived in present-day Maryland.

Also on this day in 1911, 146 people, mostly young female immigrants, were killed when a fire broke out at the Triangle Shirtwaist Company in New York.

Today in 1965, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 people to the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery after a five-day march from Selma to protest the denial of voting rights to blacks.

Also today in 2011, a group of Penn State students got together on campus to protest Governor Corbett’s proposed 50 percent budget cut to higher education.

The budget cut meant higher tuition for students.