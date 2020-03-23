This day in history: March 23

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Today is Monday, March 23, the 83rd day of 2020. There are 283 days left in the year.

On this day in 1775, Patrick Henry delivered an address to the Virginia Provincial Convention in which he is said to have declared, “Give me liberty, or give me death!”

Also on this day in 1933, the German Reichstag adopted the Enabling Act, which effectively granted Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.

In 2011 on this date, Academy Award-winning actress Elizabeth Taylor died in Los Angeles at age 79.

On this day locally in 2016, State College Borough officials started a 90-day trial for the use of 20 smart meters downtown for parking.

The meters accept coins, cash and credit cards.