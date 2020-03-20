This day in history: March 20

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Today is Friday, March 20, the 80th day of 2020. There are 286 days left in the year.

Today in 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte returned to Paris after escaping his exile on Elba, beginning his “Hundred Days” rule.

Also on this day in 1854, the Republican Party of the United States was founded by slavery opponents at a schoolhouse in Ripon, Wisconsin.

Today in 1899, Martha M. Place of Brooklyn, New York, became the first woman to be executed in the electric chair as she was put to death for the murder of her stepdaughter.

Locally in 1997, the Senate Subcommittee of Transportation held a hearing on this day in Washington on CSX and Norfolk Southern’s takeover of Conrail.

The takeover would guarantee expansion in Hollidaysburg and Altoona shops, meaning more jobs to the area.